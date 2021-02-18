UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – State Department of Health officials say the variant strain of the coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in North Dakota.

One person had recently returned from domestic travel before getting sick and the second person was a close contact of the first. Officials say one other case is suspected to be the UK variant and is currently under investigation.

State Health Department Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger says the variant strain “is thought to be” more contagious and people should continue to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Preliminary studies have shown the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use are effective against the UK variant strain.