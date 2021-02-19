West Fargo Public Schools extends COVID-19 Student Support program

Program helps students cope with stress amid pandemic

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – As students transition back and forth from virtual learning to in classroom learning, it may cause some hardships.

To help students deal with these stressful scenarios, West Fargo Public Schools is extending its COVID Student Support program through the Spring.

The program is available for middle and high school students.

They virtually meet with a licensed therapist for 30 minute sessions to discuss stress management strategies, relaxation and coping mechanisms.

“The kids are at home and they’re seeing their increased anxiety and they’re concerned about how they’re missing those friends, how are they doing in school, how are their grades. So I think parents being able to know there’s another support person for their child I think it’s huge and it helps them feel less stress,” West Fargo High School Social Worker Stacey King said.

The sessions are free and confidential. Students may request one session per week.