Fargo Invaders scouting for 2021 season

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Invaders are scouting for new players to join the team as they prepare for this year’s football season.

The reigning Northern Elite Football League champions are preparing athletes for the national championship with a combine practice as they test each player’s skills and endurance on the field.

After cancelling last year’s season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the football team is ensuring each player will be prepared for the start of the upcoming season on April 10th.

“We’re trying to help them figure out what their position is for our team then we’re going to bring it over into our practices that we have on Sundays and hopefully get them out there on the field this summer,” Fargo Invaders Head Coach Zach Stich said.

“I’m very excited. We are a very young team, last year we missed out on a little bit of the experience. We won the title in 2019, we were number 12 in the nation and we’re making some strides,” Fargo Invaders Center Josh Altenhof added.

For those who couldn’t make it to the combine Saturday, a practice will take place Sunday morning at the Rustad Rec center at 9 o’clock.