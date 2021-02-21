Bison fans cheer on the Herd for spring season opener

"We're going to come out strong, these guys have waited a long time since October to play this game. They're ready, we're ready, we're going to cheer them on as loud as we can."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With the start of the Spring Football Championship Subdivision, NDSU bison fans are showing their support as they cheer on the herd for the home opener.

“This is game one, game one of many, we’re going to win today, we’re going to win the next game and the next game…this is just the start,” Bison Fan, Gary Tharaldson said.

Due to COVID-19, the game has called off tailgaters, but Bison fans are still showing their support for the herd from a distance.

“We’re pretty bummed for outdoor tailgating to not be happening, but we’re glad Herd and Horns is open for a little pregame,” Bison Fan, Olivia Hammerschmidt said.

“Herds and Horns is my place. I love this place, so no tailgate we come here and we support local business,” Tharaldson said.

Other fans say they are hopeful for the team and have an overall positive outlook for this spring season.

“We’re going to come out strong, these guys have waited a long time since October to play this game. They’re ready, we’re ready, we’re going to cheer them on as loud as we can,” Bison Fan, Dave Miller said.

With Zeb Noland as the new quarterback, Bison fans say they are confident he’ll have no problem following Trey Lance.

“I think that Zeb Noland is going to really show some leadership; I think we’re going to see some excellent passing,” said Miller.

“I think there’s a really good reputation of quarterbacks in the Bison history so I think he’ll just follow in their footsteps,” Hammerschmidt said.

“I’m excited to see what he’s got. The last three quarterbacks that we had brewed up a lot of excitement in our program and hopefully he’ll continue the tradition,” Tharaldson said.

Fans say it’s all about being in the moment and enjoying the game.

“Our outlook is just take it one game at a time. We’re going to get this win today and then after we’ll see how it goes one game at a time,” said Tharaldson.

The NDSU Bison will play their next home game on March 6th against Indiana State.