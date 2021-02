NDSU Bison Football Returns With A Big Win Over Youngstown State

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Bison Football is back and the team had no trouble beating Youngstown State.

The final score was 25-7.

The team last played October 3, 2020 and defeated Central Arkansas 39-28.

Next Saturday they’ll take on Southern Illinois.

Jackson Roberts will have game highlights and George Gonzales will talk with fans on KVRR Local News at 9.