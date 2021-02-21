Three People Shot In Downtown Fargo Early Sunday, Injuries Not Known

FARGO, N.D. — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fargo that left three people injured.

Authorities say officers were on patrol in the 500 block of Broadway early Sunday when they heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Officers discovered the three victims and rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.