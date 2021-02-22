Fargo man sentenced to four months in jail for downtown riot

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man will spend four months in jail for participating in riots in downtown Fargo following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Twenty-one-year-old Abdimanan Bana Habib was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

“The defendant crossed a line when he resorted to violence and destruction” U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.

“His choice left him wrapped in a federal indictment for his conduct that further elevated a riot that caused property damage and was a threat to human life.”

Federal prosecutors say what started as peaceful protests turned violent when rioters, including Habib, broke into several Fargo businesses and buildings, including JL Beers, Vinyl Taco, and the Exchange Building.

Prosecutors say in several instances, Habib can be seen throwing what appeared to be rocks or debris toward police officers and trying to ignite what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fargo Police Dept.