Over 1,000 boxes of food helps feed community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A free food giveaway is helping ensure people in the community are staying fed.

More than 1,000 boxes of food were given to people in need at the Fargo-Moorhead Labor Temple.

The 30 pound food boxes were distributed and available to anyone through a contact less drive through pickup system and were distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The boxes included fresh vegetables, meat and gallons of milk.

“We’ve probably had about 300 hundred vehicles come through in just 45 minutes; asking people what they want, what they need; a box, two boxes, two gallons of milk. Whatever the people need, no questions asked were just making sure it gets out to the community. We’ve seen young and old come through here,” North Dakota Building Trade Unions President, Jason Ehlert said.

He says there’s a lot of need out there and he’s glad to be participating to help feed those in need.