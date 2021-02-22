South Dakota attorney general may be impeached

Jason Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – Lawmakers in Pierre are considering impeaching South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Articles of Impeachment could be brought in the State House as early as today and would be required to be filed no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.

House members have been privately discussing impeachment since last Thursday when Hyde County authorities announced the filing of three misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg in connection with a September 2020 fatal crash near Highmore.

Impeachment would require a majority of the 70 member House to move to remove Ravnsborg from office. A trial in the State Senate would follow before South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem could appoint a successor to serve the balance of his term which expires in 2022.

The South Dakota House has never before voted to impeach a constitutional officer. The last time impeachment was even discussed was in 1935 but no articles were actually filed.

A spokesperson for Ravnsborg said immediately after the charges were announced that the Attorney General will not resign from office.

The widow of the man Ravnsborg killed says she plans to file a civil lawsuit against the attorney general.