Fargo attempted murder suspect arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Police say a man wanted in connection with a January shooting at the Arbors is in custody.

Twenty-one-year-old Oliver Tye was arrested Monday night by the Metro Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals.

Tye was wanted for attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Police earlier arrested Jerome Koon in the shooting that left Koon’s 24-year-old girlfriend in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.