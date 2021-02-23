Mapleton, N.D. teacher named St. Jude’s Youth Volunteer of the Year

MAPLETON, N.D. – A Mapleton Kindergarten teacher is one of six people honored with St. Jude’s Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.

Kayla Dornfeld was North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year in 2019 and was named the USA Top Educator of the Year in 2020.

St. Jude reached out to her in February of last year to provide resources to children who are learning while in the hospital. Her students have helped out with her volunteering by sending Valentine’s Day cards to kids with cancer and taking part in the Epic Stem Challenge.

Dornfeld found out she won the award by an unexpected video message from a St. Jude patient thanking her for all she’s done.

“It was totally unexpected. When you go into volunteer work like we do for St. Jude, it’s not because we’re receiving any kind of payment or any kind of stipend. The heart of St. Jude is helping families in their deepest need,” Dornfeld said.

Dornfeld will run a Trike-A-Thon in Mapleton from May 10 to 15. The event will teach children the importance of bike safety as they fundraise for St. Jude.