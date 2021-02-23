Social Distancing: Great Lengths For A Vaccine

COVID numbers are down a lot here in our region. North Dakota ranked 49th in new cases per capita in the U.S. this weekend. We were first for quite a while late last year. And things are starting to loosen up a little bit.

Case in point, here at the station we’re starting to see things we haven’t seen in nearly a year.



I know this just looks like a vending machine, but it looks like an overflowing cornucopia to me.

It got filled for the first time in nearly a year yesterday. When the pandemic started we stopped letting anyone in the building that doesn’t work here. This machine sat empty, a reminder of what life once was.

Now, with numbers dropping, these chips and candy bars represent a sort of rebirth and a sense of hope in the future. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on potato chips, but these are weird times.

Right now a lot of people are trying to score rare and coveted vaccine shots.

It’s been nearly a year of social distancing, fear, separation, and people are done with it.

And they’re going great lengths to find one, literally.

Lack of vaccine availability had people traveling to Milwaukee from as far away as Chicago

FOX’s Cassidy Williams talked to some of those people.

The quest for vaccines can be challenging and stressful, just like this whole pandemic. Have you been trying? Do you know when you might be able to get yours? If enough people get one maybe we can get back to more normal and I can stop doing this segment.