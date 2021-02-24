Icy roads, snow lead to crashes in Fargo-Moorhead area

Highway 10 near Glyndon, Minn.

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers are responding to several rollover crashes and vehicles are spinning out out of control in west-central parts of the state.

About two inches of snow, along with ice-coated roads, are causing some hazardous travel condition across the region.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Grabow says many motorists are driving too fast for slippery conditions.