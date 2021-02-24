Arrests made in ND drug pipeline

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Outgoing U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Drew Wrigley announces key arrests in a major drug trafficking investigation.

Several members of the Michigan Reub gang are currently in custody due to a joint investigation between North Dakota and Michigan agencies.

Wrigley says the operation involves tens of millions of dollars of narcotics and thus far has targeted 22 defendants from Michigan and eight from North Dakota.

The group began dealing oxycontin pills in the state about five years ago and switched to fentanyl during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drug pipeline involved moving the drugs from the Detroit area to three Native American reservations in North Dakota.

“Not only is this a significant case but this is a significant trafficker him or herself you’re dealing with, again as I’ve said before a pipeline here that when you crip that off you’ve done something pretty significant for a substantial amount of that type of narcotic making its way into our area,” Wrigley said.

More people involved in the case will be made public as the investigation progresses.