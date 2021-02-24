Social Distancing: Snowy Screening

You Can Try To Make A Screen To Watch Movies On Out Of Snow

I’m always on the lookout for fun ways to enjoy life at home during the pandemic. People haven’t been going to see movies at theaters. But here’s a way you could have a memorable movie experience and embrace the winter wonderland we live in.

I saw this on a Facebook group I’m in that celebrates silent films.

Alex in Massachusetts made a projector screen out of snow! He was able to enjoy an outdoor movie with Mother Nature’s help.

I bet a black and white movie would look great on a white snow screen.

And there’s plenty of snow this morning to try and make yourselves a screen.

All you need is a projector and a laptop to hook it up to.

The weather is definitely warmer for something like that than it was this time a week ago. If you build a snow projector screen, show me! I’d love to see what movies you’re watching on it. You can find me on Facebook and Twitter.