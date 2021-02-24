Unique CrossFit competition: Fargo ABLE Games to celebrate inclusivity

THE FARGO ABLE GAMES IS THE REGION’S FIRST ALL-INCLUSIVE TEST OF FUNCTIONAL FITNESS

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This summer, Fargo will host a fitness competition our region has never seen before.

The Fargo ABLE Games is the Midwest’s first inclusive fitness contest where people of all abilities can show off their talents and strength.

To celebrate inclusivity, highly skilled athletes and those with special needs will compete on the floor at the same time.

The ABLE Games were created by TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics Executive Director Kim Pladson and Fargo native and NFL player Connor McGovern.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve worked out five times in the last year or you workout everyday or you’re a weekend warrior or what have you, there’s an area for everybody and we just want to have people come together and have fun,” said McGovern.

Proceeds from the competition will help fund more opportunities for adults and children with special needs to participate in physical fitness programs at TNT Kids’ Fitness & Gymnastics.

The event will take place May 14th and 15th at Broadway Square/Block 9.

All are welcomed to participate.

To sign up or find more information, click here.