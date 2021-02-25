Bismarck officer cited for striking pedestrian with police SUV

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck police officer has been cited for driving through a crosswalk while on-duty and striking a pedestrian.

Officer Collin Schlect was responding to call at 9:06 p.m. Friday when he drove into a parking lot to turn around. On the way out of the lot, his police SUV struck 44-year-old Marlo Hunt-Beaubrun while she was in a lighted, marked crosswalk.

Hunt-Beaubrun was not seriously hurt.

The 24-year-old Schlect was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation.