Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick Day Parade Returns

People are once again able to enjoy a FM Parade.

FARGO, N.D. – Is it the luck of the Irish?

The Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Parade is back.

The parade will be held on Saturday, March 20th.

This year the festivities will be kicked off with a Shamrock N run where the community is invited to take part in a 7k, 14k, or 21k run as well as a beer mile for those trying to take it easy.

During this year’s parade they are asking guests to spread out and utilize the entire length of the route from Moorhead Center Mall to Broadway in downtown Fargo.

“I think what’s new this year is just that there’s more to come down for than just the parade. There’s things to get you started before the parade and things to keep you down here afterwards,” Downtown Community Partnership Development Coordinator Lora Larson said.

Anyone is able to have a float in the parade as long as they register before March 12th with Downtown Community Partnership.