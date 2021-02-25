Social Distancing: Dinner & A Date Night At Home

"Food Of The North" Hosting "Winter Food Tales" Event This Friday

Date nights can be hard right now. It’s not like dinner and a movie are the most appealing options during a pandemic.

But a local organization is teaming up with one of Fargo’s most popular restaurants for dinner and a show at home.

The group Food of the North is hosting something called “Winter Food Tales” Friday night.

It’s actually part of the Frostival celebration.

They’re hosting a livestream starting at 7:00 p.m. with people sharing stories about one of the things that helps bring people together, food.

And if you want to enjoy some regional cuisine while you’re at it, they’re partnering with The Boiler Room for a takeout dinner special.

You can buy a dinner for two with their “Marge’s World Famous Hot Dish”, homemade bread and a 6-pack of beer from Fargo Brewing.

If you’re looking for a date night that feels more special than sweats and Netflix on the couch, click here for more details.