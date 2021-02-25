State employees accuse North Dakota lawmaker of sexual harassment

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Several employees of the research division of the North Dakota Legislature have complained about the behavior of a Republican state representative from Dickinson.

Some of the claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against Rep. Luke Simons date back to shortly after he was elected in 2017.

The documents were obtained through an open records request by KFGO News.

In one case, a council employee described Simon’s behavior as “really creepy.” She said Simons talked at length about shopping for thong underwear and gave her a shoulder massage.

A number of women asked that they no longer be required to work with Simons.

Simons has not responded to a comment request.

House Majority Leader Chad Pollert, who has been aware of the complaints, has also not responded to a request for comment.