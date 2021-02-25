Vaccine doses surpass 200,000 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota has reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone, surpassing 200,000 administered doses.

Burgum says more than 16% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 9% have received 2 doses.

“Grateful to everyone giving and receiving the vaccine to protect themselves, their families and their communities” Burgum said on Twitter.

The North Dakota Dept. of Health said Wednesday that 1,441 people in the state have died with COVID-19.

There are 25 people currently hospitalized.