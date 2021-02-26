Frosted Food Truck Fest kicks off in support of local vendors

Foodies can enjoy tastings from 10 delicious vendors.

MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR) – This is a call for all foodies.

A food truck festival will keep your belly warm this winter while helping support local vendors.

The Fargo-Moorhead Frosted Drive-Thru Food Truck Fest has kicked off at the Moorhead Center Mall.

People looking to enjoy delicious food while staying warm need to look no further.

Food lovers can stay safe inside their cars while testing out flavors from 10 different vendors.

“Most of the vendors here have lost anywhere from 20 to 30 events in 2020 because of the pandemic. We didn’t know what was going to happen and people wanted a safe event so these guys are really eager to kick it in gear in 2021 and get back into the swing of things,” Fargo Food Truck Festival Founder, Mike Schmitz said.

Admission to the Food Truck Fest is $2 per vehicle and the event goes through Sunday until 6:00 P.M.