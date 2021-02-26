Unclaimed Marine Corps veteran is laid to rest

"No soldier should ever be buried alone and it's our honor to have everybody out here to be with him, we are his family."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An unclaimed military veteran is honored for his service after serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

“We’re burying our brother today and this is the military way of saying our final goodbye,” Fargo Memorial Honor Guard Minister Russ Stabler said.

With no immediate next of kin, unclaimed military veteran, Sheldon J. Bushroe is honored by his military family.

After becoming Bushroe’s Guardian while working for Catholic Charities, Shannon Henrickson felt she needed to honor him for his service after he served in Korea for the Marine Corps.

“I just became Sheldon’s guardian in December of this year and when he passed away I was trying to determine what would be the best way to honor him. It’s just so overwhelming, ’cause I didn’t know that this many people would show up for him.I’m so happy to be able to honor his life in this way with these wonderful people,” Catholic Charities Guardian Shannon Henrickson said.

There to accept the ceremonial burial flag in his honor, Henrickson says it’s a moment she won’t forget.

“It’s a very humbling experience to receive that flag and an honor. I’m just happy that I was able to honor him in this way and so that he felt supported in the end of his life,” Henrickson said.

With no immediate next of kin at the ceremony, one military member was determined to find Bushroe’s family after they lost contact.

“I think all military members have a special spot for members that don’t have family and I just started looking and as of this morning I made contact with his niece so I don’t know well see what happens,” Lisa Folstad with Marine Corps League said.

“We will just maintain that flag at our office and when we are able to contact family then we will give that to them,” said Henrickson.

Folstad and Henrickson say they can’t wait to find out more about Bushroe’s family.