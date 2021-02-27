Annual Coffee and Cocoa Crawl helps support downtown businesses

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A frostival event is giving cocoa and coffee lovers a chance to stroll around downtown Fargo while sipping on their favorite hot beverage.

With 20 participating shops, the sixth annual Coffee and Cocoa Crawl is keeping people warm as they enjoy a day full of shopping, eating and of course sipping…while helping support locally owned businesses.

People also had the chance to enjoy games, store specials and giveaways.

“You get to discover new businesses and new restaurants and new coffee shops so it’s a great way to explore and see all what downtown has to offer,” Downtown Community Partnership Community Relations Coordinator, Rachel Prazak said.

“Fargo has amazing coffee. It’s a little known fact that we have all these great little coffee shops with amazing coffee so we decided to come out and support local vendors and have fun,” Janet Zinke from Fargo said.

Those who attended the crawl were given a one of a kind Frostival themed mug to commemorate this year’s event.