Childcare Workers Can Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccines In Fargo & Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. — Public Health units in Fargo and Grand Forks are inviting childcare workers to COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting this week.

Childcare workers are one of the priority groups included in Phase 1B which also includes older people and those with underlying health conditions.

Childcare workers who work for themselves should complete the COVID-19 Vaccine contact form with Fargo Cass Public Health.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are also expanding vaccines to childcare and preschool through 12th grade workers.

North Dakota Department of Health is reminding healthcare providers that vaccinations of out-of-state residents must be limited to only those who live or work in the state.