Mel Robbins Named Keynote For Annual “Women Connect” In June

FARGO, N.D. — Mel Robbins is named as the keynote speaker for the annual Women Connect put on by The Chamber.

Robbins will appear at the Delta by Marriott in Fargo on Tuesday, June 29.

She is the host of the new daytime syndicated talk show, The Mel Robbins Show.

She also broke self-publishing records with her international best-seller, “The 5 Second Rule.”

Registration for Women Connect is now open on The Chamber’s website.