Central Cass Girls Basketball Ready for Challenge of No.1 Seed At State

Squirrels head to Minot with 20-1 record

FARGO, N.D — Central Cass girls basketball enters into the Class B state tournament for the second consecutive year after winning the region one championship, however its a little different this time around being the number one overall seed.

The Squirrels get it done on both ends of the court with three players averaging double digit points and allowing the second fewest points on defense. Its given them the second best record in North Dakota racking up 20 wins and just one loss coming by a point.

Having been the top team for eight consecutive weeks, head coach Jay Bachman and his team are welcoming the challenge ahead.

“We were kind of ready for the target. I think the girls used that to their advantage at times where we’re going to show you what we’re made of,” Bachman said. “Were not going to be scared because you’re giving us your best game. Were going to give your our best game. We have more of were here let’s win this. Win these games. We don’t want to just have fun and be here. We want to be here and we want to win. We want to go push ourselves to try and win a state championship and you can see that in the girls preparation and by just who they are acting.”

Squirrels are going for their first ever state title and face Hettinger-Scranton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.