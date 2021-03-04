BREAKING NEWS: North Dakota House expels Simons

BISMARCK (KVRR) – The North Dakota House has voted to expel Republican Rep. Luke Simons.

The final vote was 69-25. A two-thirds majority of 63 votes was needed for passage.

Simons was accused of threatening and sexually harassing women. Lawmakers say Simons engaged in a “pattern of inappropriate behavior” that has lasted four years.

Republican House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Democratic House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo worked together to write the expulsion resolution.

Simons has denied wrongdoing and declined Republican leadership’s requests to resign. He says the allegations have been “totally misconstrued and taken out of context.”

Simons is the first member of the North Dakota Legislature ever to be expelled.