DAPL protester who refused to testify is back in federal custody

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Dakota Access Pipeline protester who has refused to provide testimony to a federal grand jury is back in custody.

Steve Martinez was held in contempt of court for the second time in a month. The 46-year-old Martinez is being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Martinez was released on a technicality Feb. 22 following 19 days in jail, but was given another subpoena.

Defense attorneys say Martinez refused to testify before a grand jury involved in a lawsuit filed by an injured protester because he believes authorities are trying to suppress the pipeline protest movement.