KVRR’S Rob Kupec Featured In “The Good Life”

Urban Toad Media

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for a little light reading this weekend, why not pick up the latest copy of The Good Life Men’s Magazine.

Inside you’ll find a profile on our very own Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec in the “Having a Beer with…” segment.

Rob talks about his love of the weather from an early age, weighs in on the Farmer’s Almanac and even tells us which food should be canceled.

He shares the issue with Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting who is on the cover.

The free issue is online and in the racks in stores right now.