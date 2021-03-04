Late night test alert mistakenly sent to 7,655 subscribers

FARGO (KVRR) – Cass Fargo Emergency Management has apologized for mistakenly sending a mass notification at around midnight Wednesday.

Officials say the message was sent to 55,766 contacts and was delivered to 7,655 contacts before employees realized the error.

“At 11:54 p.m., an employee inadvertently sent the monthly test to residents rather than in the test environment. Cass Fargo Emergency Management apologizes for this error and is evaluating processes to ensure this does not reoccur.”

The monthly test is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Area residents can subscribe to the alerts to receive information during both emergency and non-emergency situations.

