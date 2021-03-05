Bill allows Twins to temporarily play in Milwaukee to avoid COVID-19 restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – A Republican state lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that he says would “free the Minnesota Twins to play home games in Wisconsin” until Gov. Tim Walz allows fans to return to Target Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers were recently granted permission from local health officials to host games with over 10,000 fans.

“Teams across the country have safely allowed fans at stadiums and even typically liberal states like Colorado have announced that fans will be able to enjoy outdoor baseball” State Rep. Pat Garofalo said.

“Releasing the Twins from any state contractual obligations to play in Minnesota, will give Minnesotans the chance to cross the river and cheer on the team. It is time for Governor Walz to stop holding Minnesota back.”

Garofalo says the law would be suspended when Walz allows fans to return to Target Field.