Local church hosts pop-up food pantry for community

The Lutheran Church of the Cross is partnering with the YWCA to set up the pop up drive thru food pantry in West Fargo.

Inside the boxes are hot dogs, fresh produce, gallons of milk and even girl scout cookies to go along.

“We just heard that the need is really intense, a lot of families are underemployed or unemployed still. There’s been some shake ups with how much they are getting in unemployment, some people have become disabled due to covid. So we just wanted to find a way to help out and our motto is living and loving like Jesus,” Lutheran Church of the Cross Pastor, Megan Casper said.

The Lutheran Church of the Cross will host another pop up food pantry on March 26th and a couple more in April.