North Dakota law enforcement to end aid across Minnesota state line

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County law enforcement officers are halting their aid across the Minnesota border.

A change in a new Minnesota law that took effect Monday, March 1st is changing how officers can use deadly force if a reasonable apparent threat of death or great bodily harm is present.

The word “apparent” has since been replaced in the new guidelines.

Officers on the North Dakota side need time to train on the new protocols before lending a hand across state lines.

“We just want to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to interpret it correctly put together some training and the whole goal of it of course is to make sure that public safety isn’t jeopardize and that our citizens are safe and we can respond safely to those situation that they are involved in and keep them safe,” Cass County Sheriff, Jesse Jahner said.

The new law was created by Minnesota legislators to better define when officers can use deadly force as a result of George Floyd’s death.