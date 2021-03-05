UND Ready For Oral Roberts

The Fighting Hawks used an extra week of practice to gear up for Oral Roberts in the 1st round of the Summit League Tournament

GRAND FORKS, ND – The Fighting Hawks finished the regular season at (9-16) but four of those wins came in the last six games. Bentiu Panoam has helped them catch a little fire down the stretch. The senior out of Anchorage Alaska has scored 19 or more in three of the last four games to round out the season which included a season high 25 against South Dakota State about three weeks ago. They’ve had a week to get prepare, which Paul Sather believes can benefit them in several ways.

“I think a few different ways of looking at it,” said head coach Paul Sather. “I think we’re seeing it as an opportunity to focus more on us and a little less on an opponent cause we didn’t know who we were going to be playing. And, you know, you got to keep your conditioning up and contact and competition and all those things up so I hope we manage to do that. You get a couple days in there where you can get an extended break, maybe heal up some minor injuries.”

“We all know they’re a great team,” Filip Rebraca said. “They have the number one scorer in the nation right now and they also have Kevin Obaner, which is a problem on its own so we just have to understand that this is going to be a team effort to stop both of these guys.”