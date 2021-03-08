LIVE: YMCA Combating Growing Hunger Problem With Help From USDA

YMCA Of Cass And Clay Counties Will Distribute 2,700 Food Boxes During Two Events

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is making it easier than ever for families facing hunger to get food.

They’re partnering with the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program. They’re hosting food box distribution events on Tuesday, March 9th at West Acres Mall and Wednesday, March 17th at the Moorhead Center Mall.

The giveaways start at 4:00 p.m. both days.

They plan to give away 2,600 boxes of food over the two events.

The YMCA picked the sites because they’re easy places for people with transportation issues to get to.

The YMCA says hunger is a growing problem over the course of the pandemic.

Lorraine Thoemke with the YMCA says, “They YMCA has been doing food programs for over 10 years and this year in the pandemic it’s determined that one in four children do not have enough food to eat.”

The YMCA also gives away free food bags for kids 18 and under every Monday. Click here for more information.