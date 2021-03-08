Phase 1C groups encouraged to share contact info with Fargo Cass Public Health

FARGO (KVRR) – In preparation for a transition to Phase 1C priority groups to COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging residents in Phase 1C to complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1C Contact Form.

Phase 1C includes an estimated 165,000 people and includes the following, in order of priority:

· National Guard, not previously covered

· Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers

· Public safety answering points (911)

· Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine

· Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A

· Free standing clinical laundries

· Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share

· Persons age 16 – 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions

· Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated

· Information Technology

· All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

The number to call is 701-298-6951.

Officials say residents who have shared their contact information with FCPH for COVID-19 vaccine should check their email frequently for details about upcoming vaccine clinics.