Experts say public is not ready to forgo masks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With the CDC updating its COVID-19 guidelines experts say we are not in the clear just yet.

Parts of the country have already begun easing restrictions on mask mandates including North Dakota Legislature dropping mask usage within chambers and Grand Forks County forgoing all masks.

Experts at Sanford Health say even with low case numbers and a little over 20 percent of people in the state receiving vaccines, the body still needs a full two weeks to become fully vaccinated.

They say people should still follow precautions.

“Cities and states in their decision to relieve mask mandates is kind of more of a political decision. It’s still recommended in public that fully vaccinated people mask. Sounds a bit like a broken record, but that’s what I think we still need to do,” Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin said.

He says there could be a surge in COVID-19 cases, but does not believe the risk will be as high as it was at this time last year.