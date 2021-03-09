Social Distancing: What Pandemic Habits Will You Keep Up?

What Changed For The Better During COVID?

Life is gonna go back to something similar to the old normal at some point. We’re beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccination numbers increasing.

But will everything in your life go back to the way it was before.

I was thinking about that because I got my hair cut Monday.

I don’t know if you can tell, but it really needed a trim. My hair starts curling in the back when it gets too long. It’s a a big mess.

Since the pandemic hit my girlfriend has been cutting my hair.

She did it again on Monday.

And honestly, I think I’ll keep doing it that way.

It’s quick. It’s a heck of a lot cheaper, I don’t have to make small talk with a stranger, and I really like how it turned out. Each time my girlfriend gets better at it. I was impressed with this latest cut.

So that’s my question to you today. What pandemic habits will you keep up when COVID is finally under control?

Are you gonna get groceries delivered?

Will you keep avoiding handshakes?

