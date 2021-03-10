Book with swastika on the cover found at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State University Equity Office is investigating after a book with a swastika on the cover is left inside a little lending library outside the Memorial Union.

The university says in an email to students and staff the book Fatherland was found next to a bible on Tuesday.

NDSU says if it was left to threaten or intimidate people, the university stands against that.

Fatherland is a 1992 alternative history detective novel by English writer Robert Harris.

It’s set in a universe where Nazi Germany won World War II where a police officer is investigating the murder of a Nazi official.

The email ends “We encourage members of our community to continue to embrace our ideals of inclusion and to respect and care for one another.”