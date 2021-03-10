NDSU & MSUM Encourages Spring Break Travelers To Exercise Caution

As NDSU and MSUM prepare for Spring break, the Universities are encouraging travelers to take the necessary safety precautions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – As spring break approaches for NDSU and MSUM, the schools are encouraging anyone traveling to exercise caution, taking the precautions many have become familiar with over the last year: social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing. But for travelers, it’s even more essential.

“If you’re going to go out of town and travel for spring break, maybe just stay with that group you travel with. They’re probably already a part of your pod so if you’re staying with them, you’re risking less chance of introducing COVID to that group and then when you get home to others,” Director of Field Services with the North Dakota Department of Health Brenton Nesemeier said.

NDSU will host two mass testing days for their community: one Thursday before break and one a week later after everyone is back. They highly encourage testing for those traveling and Brenton Nesemeier agrees and notes an important fact to keep in mind.

“Some areas or some vicinities that you’re traveling to require P.C.R. testing whereas some may require P.C.R. or antigen so just make sure that you’re aware of the testing requirements,” Nesemeier said.

If you’ve already gotten the vaccine or plan to soon, Nesemeier believes you still shouldn’t let your guard down.

“The vaccine is great; the vaccine has high advocacy and high rates of preventing against serious disease but we still want you to take precautions. We still have COVID circulating in the community. We still have people who have not been able to get the vaccine and just still want you to be smart and wear a mask and socially distance,” Nesemeier said.

You can check to see if you’re eligible for the vaccine by looking on the North Dakota or Minnesota department of health’s website.

NDSU’s break runs from the 16th to the 20th while MSUM’s runs from the 15th to the 19th.