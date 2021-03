One injured in house fire in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – One person was taken to a hospital after fire broke out at a home Thursday morning in Dilworth.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the victim’s condition is not known. The fire was reported at 7:32 a.m.

Empting says firefighters from Dilworth and Moorhead responded.

There was no immediate word on a cause.