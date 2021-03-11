Need to Knows Heading into Friday’s NDSU Pro Day

What to expect from QB Trey Lance

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State hosts its Pro Day on Friday. 30 NFL teams made up of 26 general managers and four head coaches are expected to be in attendance.

Quarterback Trey Lance headlines the group of those participating as a projected top 20 pick. The dual threat QB is not running the 40 yard dash or any of the agility drills. The former Bison ran for 1100 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

What teams want to evaluate is his passing accuracy. Lance threw for over 2700 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Starting just 17 games in college, experience is the biggest question going in, however, quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg says Lance stands out in other ways.

“Were able to verbalize in the huddle. Where most quarterbacks aren’t in a huddle in college anymore,” Hedberg said. “They’re looking at signs on the sideline and dictating what protections are and plays are and I think that’s one thing that’s a plus for trey on the next level. He’s done that. From a knowledge standpoint and ability to process quickly. Trey has that. He can process at the line of scrimmage as quickly as anyone I’ve coached. He’s able to see protections and overages very well.”

“The best thing about him is above his shoulders. He’s extremely intelligent,” head coach Matt Entz said. “He’s bright and has great composure in the pocket and will be a great leader for whatever organization drafts him.”

Lance joins former teammates Dillion Radunz and Marquis Bridges who are also part of the pro day.