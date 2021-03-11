Walz to announce rollback of COVID-19 restrictions Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce a rollback of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings on Friday that will be “the biggest turn yet.”

The announcement comes as Minnesota expanded vaccine eligibility to 1.8 million more people this week after surpassing its goal of getting 70% of seniors vaccinated.

Regarding proms and graduations for high school students in May and June, Walz said, “I think those things will happen.”

Walz also will announce new capacity limits on sporting events.

The Minnesota Twins have been pushing Walz for 30 days of lead time about how many tickets they can sell for the April 8th home opener.