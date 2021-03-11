Woman in custody following crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A woman is in custody after a chase and crash in Moorhead.

Police received a 911 call about a reckless driver entering Moorhead on Interstate 94 from Fargo around 5:40 Thursday night. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1000 block of 32nd Avenue South. When an officer approached, the driver fled north on 9th Street South. Police called off the chase before 30th Avenue due to the dangerous driving behavior and increased vehicle traffic” police said in a release.

The vehicle then went north on 8th Street. As the vehicle entered the intersection of Main Avenue during a red light, police say the vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

Nineteen-year-old Keiarria Kukowski was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was looked at and was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities say Kukowski is expected to be charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.