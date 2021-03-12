UPDATE: Fargo armed robbery suspect arrested

UPDATE: Police say shortly after the robbery, 28-year-old Peter Lee Jacquemart Palmer of Fargo was arrested at a nearby apartment for suspicion of felony armed robbery.

Authorities have not said what he is accused of taking from the convenience store.

FARGO, N.D. – Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery in North Fargo.

Officers responded to the Shell station on the 700 block of North University Drive around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say no one was hurt and officers are searching for the suspect who is said to be armed with a handgun.

Authorities are asking people to take alternative routes in the area.