Hauck named to replace Simons in North Dakota House

BISMARCK, N.D. – A replacement representative for the seat of a North Dakota lawmaker expelled has been named.

District 36 Republicans’ executive committee unanimously appointed Dori Hauck, of rural Richardton. She is a rancher, writer and music teacher, and has served as the secretary-treasurer for the district party since 2012.

Hauck succeeds former representative Luke Simons, whom the House expelled last week for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol.

District 36 GOP Chairman John Enderle says he expects Hauck will be sworn in on Monday afternoon.