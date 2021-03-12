Lance, Radunz, Bridges Return to Fargo for NDSU Pro Day

All three worked out in front of 30 NFL teams

FARGO, N.D — It was one of the most highly anticipated North Dakota State pro days since 2016 when former number two overall pick threw here at the FargoDome. Friday, however, it was all about former Bison quarterback Trey Lance, who is projected to be a top-20 pick in this year’s draft.

Lance threw in front of 30 NFL teams including the Atlanta Falcons, who have the fourth overall pick. He did not run the 40 or any agility drills. Scouts wanted to see his throwing accuracy and a big question coming in was his experience as a starter. Just 18 starts as a Bison and only playing against FCS competition. What really stood out today was his downfield throws, only missing five. Over the past six months, Lance has been working down in Atlanta with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery. Who has also coached NFL quarterbacks DeShuan Watson, Jalen Hurts and Josh Dobbs. In his training, Lance said he’s worked a lot technique, keeping feet in the ground, being as clean and polished as possible and that’s exactly what he thought he accomplished.

“Took it the same way I go into a game. I do everything I possible can to prepare. Do the best I possible can so I don’t really have anything to worry about at that point.” Lance said. “It’s just attitude and effort which is the two things you can control without a doubt so I was looking forward to it. Six months has been a long time since I’ve thrown in the fargodome so there wasn’t a whole lot of nerves for me. It was more just going out and showing what I got.”

There were also two other Bison who were a part of Friday’s Pro Day including offensive lineman Dillon Radunz. Just like Lance, Radunz did not play this spring and has been training for the last six months in California with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley. Radunz said what he learned most from working with Staley is getting to the second level and becoming versatile and both the guard and tackle positions and thinks that’s where scouts will see him grow the most.

“That’s what’s going to put me in front of a lot of guys is there going to say let’s draft this left tackle but ultimately if were unsure about a few positions, ” Radunz said. “We can plug a play him wherever he needs to go. Right guard, right tackle, left tackle, left guard. There are teams who have said we see you as as a true left tackle. There’s team that have said we see you as a true right tackle. Plug and play. Go right away and some guys who want to use an outside zone guard so we’ll just see whatever team tries to take me and where we want to go with that.”

The last former Bison to participate was cornerback Marquise Bridges. Bridges was part of the last championship team in 2019 and last year did not have a pro day that was canceled due to COVID-19. During the last NFL season, Bridges had a couple teams interested especially the San Francisco 49ers. General manager John Lynch told Bridges to get smoother in his feet work and gain more leg strength and that’s where Bridges thought he was really effective.

” I want to Dallas literally to get better at field work. I think when I got my opportunity today for field work, I thought it went pretty well,” Bridges said. “It was super fast and went quick but at the end of the day I think I did what I was suppose to.”

Next up for these three is the NFL draft on April 29th. Lance could be the third consecutive bison quarterback drafted following Wentz and Easton Stick who was drafted two years ago by the Los Angeles chargers. Radunz can become the first offensive lineman drafted since Billy Turner went to the Green Bay Packers in 2014.