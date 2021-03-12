Region One Tournament Recap: Kindred Heading to State for First Time Since 2003

Went 3-0 in Tournament beating Oak Grove in Title Game

FARGO, N.D. — An exciting region one tournament came to a close in Class B boys basketball Thursday night at the SHAC as Kindred advances to their first state title since 2003. It was a dominating performance by the Vikings for all three games winning each by double digits including a 40-point win in the opener against Hankinson.

In the title game, Kindred started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run securing the title over Oak Grove by 14 points.. For head coach Brad Woehl and senior guard Paul Olson it was something they set their mind on at the beginning of the season..

“It represents that we stayed the course. We’ve had some good years,” coach Woehl said. We just couldn’t get quite over the hump. This group is very motivated to get this community, get this school back to the state tournament.”

“We knew at the beginning of the year. We knew the group we had and we potential we had so we know we just had to work hard and get it done as a team,” Olson said. We just wanted it. We just wanted it that bad. We knew it started on the defensive end. Our energy was great all through the tournament. We came out hot in all three games and just never let up.”

Vikings will be the five seed and go up against the four seed Dickinson Trinity in the nightcap next Thursday.