Tanker With 6,300 Gallons of Soybean Oil Crashes on I-29 Near Colfax

COLFAX, N.D. — A semi-tanker carrying 6,300 gallons of soybean oil crashes and spills around 3,000 gallons of its cargo in Richland County.

Highway Patrol says the driver, 67-year-old Edward Gitz of Lengby, was northbound on I-29 near Colfax around 1 p.m. Sunday when he crossed the median and rolled the truck and the tanker.

He was taken to the Breckenridge hospital with minor injuries.

Gitz was driving from Volga, South Dakota to Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

A State DOT plow was brought in to clean the spilled soybean oil from the roadway.

The crash is under investigation.